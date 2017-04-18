Chase Leads Lawton Police To Home Full Of Stolen Property - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Chase Leads Lawton Police To Home Full Of Stolen Property

LAWTON, Oklahoma -

A traffic stop followed by a chase in Lawton led police to a house full of stolen items and police say many of the items belong to the Comanche County government.

Cache Police were investigating the theft of a Comanche County pick-up when they realized Lawton Lolice had tried to pull over that same truck for speeding. The driver refused to stop, eventually ditching the pickup running. He was found in a vacant house just a few blocks away and arrested.

Through further investigation, police got a search warrant for a Lawton home on NW 22nd and found more stolen government items. Most were toolboxes from Comanche County's District 3 work barn. They also found several packages with other people's names and shipping addresses from around the county.

Those items are being returned to their owners. Lawton Police are hoping to connect some other unsolved burglaries throughout the county to that house.

