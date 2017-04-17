Man Arrested After Police Chase, Scuffle With Police Officer

The high-speed chase suspect was arrested in a takedown in southeast Oklahoma City.

The pursuit began about 1:30 p.m. Monday in Mustang .

Detectives confronted Albert Shingleton, 52, who was allegedly blocking the entrance at a local restaurant.

"He appeared very disheveled and appeared to be under the influence of something," Mustang police Chief Robert Groseclose explained. “He immediately threw his car in reverse, spun his tires, and started driving erratically."

Mustang police chased him eastbound through the busy stretch of State Highway 152, and they requested assistance from Oklahoma City police as Shingleton approached the city limits.

Dashcam video shows Shingleton speeding through construction zones, making dangerous passes near the airport and nearly hitting other cars on the interstate.

"The driving was very erratic," said Groseclose. "He was weaving in and out of traffic and putting a lot of people’s lives in danger."

Mustang police and Oklahoma City police officers were in pursuit from Interstate 44 N to Interstate 40 E, but the suspect's speeds and maneuvers became too dangerous.

Authorities backed off. Air One was solely tracking the suspect from overhead when he parked the truck at a home on SE 52 Street and Stiles Avenue.

He began walking down the street. An officer pulled up and confronted Shingleton.

After a brief scuffle, he was arrested.

He is now in custody on complaints of assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

Shingleton did not have any outstanding warrants when he ran from authorities