Suspect In Custody After Chase, Brawl With OKC Police

One suspect is in custody following a high-speed chase and tussle with an Oklahoma City police officer.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 52-year-old Albert Shingleton, was driving a dark green colored Chevy pickup, and first ran from police in Mustang. Officials say Shingleton was tailgating an unmarked police car and the officer in that car called for a marked police car. When that car arrived Shingleton tried to flee.

Shingleton took I-44 to I-40 and then to I-35, reaching speeds of more than 80 miles an hour, finally exiting the highway and cruising around city streets. Oklahoma City officers began assisting in the chase, but had disengaged when they felt it became too dangerous as Shingleton weaved in and out .

Shortly after leaving the interstate, Shingleton parked his vehicle in the driveway of a home near SE 52nd St. and S. Stiles Ave., and began walking down the street. As he strolled, Shingleton was approached by an officer and a fight ensued. The officer managed to wrestle the suspect to the ground just before backup arrived.

Shingleton was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Officials say he will be charged with felony assault and battery on a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

It is unclear what prompted the initial pursuit.

