Social Media Helps Reunite Couple With Missing Ring

A couple is reunited with their long lost wedding ring after it was lost in a pond outside Sayre some 13 years ago.

Trisha O’Quinn was about 10-years-old and had gone fishing with her grandmother on the family’s property outside town. They noticed a couple also fishing and frantically looking for a lost diamond wedding ring.

After the water level of the pond dropped months later, O’Quinn went looking for the ring again and found the piece of jewelry. The phone number the couple left the family was no longer working, so O’Quinn kept the ring in her jewelry drawer.

“I came across it the other day and I thought, I've seen how people share what they found on Facebook,” said O’Quinn.

O’Quinn’s Facebook post about the ring was shared more than 24,000 times and in places as far away as London and South Africa.

“I just scrolled it really fast. I thought ‘oh someone lost a ring,’” said Jenni Easter, who saw the post, but didn’t initially read the story.

After a friend in Texas tagged Jenni and her husband, Eric, in the Facebook post, the couple read the story posted with the pictures and realized it was their ring.

O’Quinn and Easter have made contact and made a few things clear about that day long ago. The wedding ring had actually fallen from a necklace Jenni Easter was wearing.

“There’s a way it falls off really easy,” said Eric Easter.

The Facebook post was shared as far as South Africa. Until now O’Quinn and grandmother thought the couple with the lost ring wasn’t living in the area anymore.

As it turns out the Easters never left town and live less than a mile from O’Quinn.

“She also coached my daughters softball team too,” said Jenni about O’Quinn.

The two woman have seen each other before but never got the chance to tell one another their ring story.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to take it off,” said Jenni, who has a spa day planned for O’Quinn as a way of saying thanks.

“Just an awesome, awesome God story,” said Eric.