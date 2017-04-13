Fallen Tecumseh Officer's Name Added to Pott. County Memorial

Hundreds gathered in Shawnee tonight to remember officer Justin Terney, who was killed during a traffic stop last month. His name is now carved into the Pottawatomie County memorial for fallen officers.

It was a moving ceremony. Close to 200 people came out to honor officer Terney's sacrifice and to add his name to a list dating back to 1895.

Terney was shot and killed during a traffic stop gone bad, in late March.