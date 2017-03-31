Funeral For Fallen Tecumseh Officer To Be Held Today

Thousands are expected to gather today to remember the life of Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney, killed in the line of duty on March 26.

His funeral is set for this afternoon in his home town of Canadian. The high school auditorium is expected to be packed for today's funeral as law enforcement from all over the country is expected to attend.

The Eufaula Police Department plans to escort Terney's body from a Eufaula funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with about thirty units to the memorial in Canadian. Eufaula's chief of police is expecting at least one thousand people for the procession to the cemetery.

Support for Terney, his family, and the Tecumseh Police Department has been huge this week. Yesterday, crowds gathered in Tecumseh for a candlelight memorial. Many there spoke of the unbreakable bond of brotherhood many in law enforcement share.

Services are at 2 p.m. today at the Canadian High School auditorium.