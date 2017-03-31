Funeral For Fallen Tecumseh Officer To Be Held Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Funeral For Fallen Tecumseh Officer To Be Held Today

Posted: Updated:
CANADIAN, Oklahoma -

Thousands are expected to gather today to remember the life of Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney, killed in the line of duty on March 26.

His funeral is set for this afternoon in his home town of Canadian. The high school auditorium is expected to be packed for today's funeral as law enforcement from all over the country is expected to attend.

The Eufaula Police Department plans to escort Terney's body from a Eufaula funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with about thirty units to the memorial in Canadian. Eufaula's chief of police is expecting at least one thousand people for the procession to the cemetery.

Support for Terney, his family, and the Tecumseh Police Department has been huge this week. Yesterday, crowds gathered in Tecumseh for a candlelight memorial. Many there spoke of the unbreakable bond of brotherhood many in law enforcement share.

Services are at 2 p.m. today at the Canadian High School auditorium.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.