Oladipo's Clutch Jumper Lifts Thunder To Win Over T'Wolves

Victor Oladipo swished a jumper with 6.3 seconds left in the game to lift the Thunder to a 100-98 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Oladipo finished with a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds as the Thunder picked up a win without the services of Russell Westbrook, who sat out his first game of the season to rest for the playoffs.

While the game came down to the wire, the start of the game was anything but close.

Led by Kyle Singler, the Thunder ripped off a 24-5 run to lead by 17 points after the first quarter. Singler scored nine points in the opening frame, while the Timberwolves looked like a team ready to start the offseason.

An 8-2 run to start the second frame put the Thunder up 22 points, but the T’Wolves started to chip away at their deficit and only trailed by 13 points at intermission.

Minnesota opened the third quarter on a 19-6 run to tie the game at 62-62 as neither team led by more than five points the rest of the way.

Gorgui Dieng drained a corner jumper to put the Timberwolves up 98-97 with 44 seconds left in the game, but Norris Cole quickly tied the game with a free throw on the other end, and following a miss from Karl-Anthony Towns, Oladipo made the decisive jumper to give OKC the win.

Along with Oladipo’s big night, Domantas Sabonis tallied 19 points for the Thunder while four other players scored in double figures.

Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and Dieng added 19 of his own.

The Thunder will close out the regular season on Wednesday night at home when it hosts the Nuggets.