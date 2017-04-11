Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Minnesota

Even though multiple players will be sitting out to rest for the playoffs, the Thunder is back in action on Tuesday night in Minneapolis when it takes on the Timberwolves. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be inside the Target Center tweeting out live updates during the game. Check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Related: Thunder In Minnesota For Final Regular Season Road Contest

Oladipo hits the jumper, OKC up 100-98 with 6.3 secs left #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/V1ts6jpT44 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

Tied at 98, Minnesota ball with 43.4 secs left, they're playing Prince during timeout. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

OKC has a chance to have 6 or 7 guys finish in double figures #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

Minnesota 72 OKC 71 after 3, OKC had a 22 point lead in the 1st half, Timberwolves playing much better with a new logo #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

. @nickcollison4 can still play good basketball. Always sound. Which puts him way ahead of most. @news9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 12, 2017

2 quick buckets for Wiggins, OKC lead down to 9 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

Thunder 56 Timberwolves 43 Half, Sabonis-13pts, Singler-9pts, Adams-8pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

Wow, Wiggins is 1/11 shooting #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

Domas is getting better and better with his moves to the basket #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

Semaj scoreless no more #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

Minnesota has 16 points in 13 minutes of play #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

Thunder 33 Minnesota 16 after one, just like we thought after 12 minutes, Singler-9pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

Maybe Russ hasn't locked up MVP yet. Kyle Singler en fuego in Minnie! @news9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 12, 2017

No complaints from downtown Minneapolis, OKC up 25 to 12, it was 11 to 10. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

Early observation: the Thunder look super energetic tonight in Minneapolis. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 12, 2017

Towns is now the all-time single season scoring champ for Minnesota, so he can now hit the bench right? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017

Game Number 81 https://t.co/eGjOr8t0Oi — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 11, 2017

One shot is all it takes for Russ #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/mODwpROMAe — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 11, 2017

Alex is working on his money shot #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/XpPLKhibbr — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 11, 2017

He's always working on his game, Russ is warming up for the fans #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/RRAp4LNeZ1 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 11, 2017

Got to get those knees as fresh as possible for the playoffs. https://t.co/0DrDW1AiB2 — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 11, 2017

Roberson will rest tonight #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 11, 2017

Russ and Gibson will sit tonight #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 11, 2017

Just what you would expect to see in downtown Oakland, but not in downtown Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/Wpbl291IK1 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 11, 2017