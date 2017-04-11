Thunder In Minnesota For Final Regular Season Road Contest

The Thunder takes on Minnesota with the sixth-seed wrapped up and the regular season coming to an end. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Tonight’s game has more bearing for the Timberwolves, who are tied with the Kings at 31-49 for the seventh-worst record in the league. A Wolves win could slash their lottery odds in half.

Minnesota, which won 29 games last year, didn’t progress as quickly as expected under new coach Tom Thibodeau and young stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Wolves lost co-star Zach LaVine in early February to a torn ACL, but were only 16-31 when he played. Towns has been brilliant and is coming off a 40-point, 21-rebound performance against the Lakers. Wiggins is averaging a career-high 23.7 points per game in his third season.

UPDATE: The Thunder will rest Russell Westbrook, Andre Roberson and Taj Gibson.

The Thunder will be without Doug McDermott but could get back Alex Abrines, who has missed three-straight with a knee sprain.

Oklahoma City is 2-1 against Minnesota this season.