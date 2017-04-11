Alton Nolen To Face Jury Trial, Removed From Courtroom Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Alton Nolen To Face Jury Trial, Removed From Courtroom Today

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Alton Nolen is accused of beheading a coworker at Vaughan Foods. Alton Nolen is accused of beheading a coworker at Vaughan Foods.
Alton Nolen, who pled guilty to beheading co-worker Colleen Hufford and trying to behead another at a Moore food plant back in September 2014, was in court Tuesday morning to re-acknowledge his guilty plea in order to receive the death penalty as he requested.

When Nolen was brought into the courtroom, he caused a disturbance pretty quickly, kicking the swinging gate that separates the legal teams from the gallery. That caused the judge to clear the room of spectators. Then, when the judge asked Nolen if he'd like to proceed, he did not acknowledge the judge, so he was removed from the courtroom.

The judge then decided she could not accept Nolen's plea and sentencing request and he must face a jury trial. Nolen was found competent enough to stand trial at a hearing last week. The hearing then also determined Nolen's IQ will not factor into his sentencing.

Nolen has been removed multiple times from courtrooms after causing disturbances.

For the past two and a half years, Nolen has been in and out of the state's Forensic Center as they try to determine if he is competent to stand trial and assist in his defense. 

The state is asking for the death penalty and Nolen has told the judge he wants to receive it.

