Local Chili's Restaurants Give Back Today To Terney's Family

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City-area Chili's will donate 10 percent of sales today to benefit the family of fallen Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney.

Terney was shot and killed while on duty on March 26.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
