Authorities Locate Remains Of Blanchard Man Missing Since 2013

The remains of a man missing since 2013 have been located and identified, according to his family.

Tommy Raymond Eastep, 30, went missing on July 6, 2013. He was last seen at the Best Western Hotel in Eufaula.

Eastep's pickup truck, a 2003 silver Chevy 4X4, was discovered September 29, 2013, in rural Hughes County. It was found abandoned near the intersection of State Highway 48 and State Highway 9. The truck was located with $70 inside along with Eastep's driver's license and debit card.

The remains were found near the area where Eastep's pickup truck was located, his family said. Both the Hughes County Sheriff and the OSBI previously searched the area. They also had cadaver dogs go through the thick brush, but came up with nothing.

Eastep's family looked tirelessly and even put up a billboard just off the highway in Eufaula, where Tommy was last seen and near where his silver truck was found abandoned in the woods of Hughes County.

Eastep's cause of death has not been determined.