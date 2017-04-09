Westbrook Tallies Historic Triple-Double, Drains Buzzer-Beater To Knock Off Nuggets

Free agent point guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Andre Roberson has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with the Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Due to a change in Big 12 Conference policy pertaining to the number of tickets allocated for visiting teams, the University of Oklahoma announced today that it will be putting 1,000 new season football tickets on sale.More >>
This week on the Blitz, a viewer asks whether Harden's new contract signing will impact Russ' decision to sign with the Thunder. News 9's Dean Blevins and John Holcomb give their takes.More >>
Andre Roberson has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with the Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
