Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Denver

The Thunder continue its four-game road trip on Sunday afternoon when it takes on the Nuggets in Denver. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) made the trip out to the Mile-High City and will be tweeting live updates during the game. Check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Westbrook drains a game-winning buzzer beater to knock off the Nuggets, 106-105. — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 9, 2017

Big Thanks to Griffin Communications for letting me witness history, a moment I will never forget, Semaj corner pocket. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017

A Milestone in the Mile High, NUMBER 42 FOR RUSS!!! #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017

Good crowd when you consider the Nuggets are competing with the Dodgers-Rockies down the street and The Masters #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/340Q0yTlj4 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017

Nuggets 91 Thunder 81 after 3, Russ is one assist away from No. 42 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017

Which player will score on Westbrook's 10th assist? — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017

Nuggets 53 Thunder 52 Half, Billy said Dre will play 20-25 minutes, Russ needs 4 assists for No.42 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017

Why do I get the feeling Singler will be the guy for the 10th Russ assist? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017

Thunder-Nuggets today is like the NBA version of a color rush game. #News9Thunder — Brian Mueller (@BMuellerNews9) April 9, 2017

Thunder 27 Denver 26 after 1, Russ--6pts, 5 rebs, 3 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017

Thunder: McDermott is out with left knee soreness #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017

Tied at 12, Russ: 4-3-2 so far #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017

Mile high hopefuls for Russ today #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/ALS5uhn89T — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017

Thunder-Rockets will be one of the top matchups in round one, probably the best one. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 9, 2017