Edmond Teen Accused Of Murdering Stepmother Appears In Court

Joshua Bryant furrowed his brow as the judge read the first-degree murder complaint, and told him his bond was denied.

Joshua Bryant furrowed his brow as the judge read the first-degree murder complaint, and told him his bond was denied.

The 17-year-old will be kept in the Oklahoma County Jail as his case makes its way through the legal system.

Bryant stands accused of killing his stepmother Katherine Bryant in their Edmond home on Tuesday afternoon. His father is the one who called 911 after finding her partially covered body in the garage.

A police officer arrested Joshua Bryant in Blackwell, Oklahoma after getting the APB about the murder, and to be on the lookout for Katherine Bryant's stolen car.

Bryant was found inside driving the car.

Court records filed Friday, state during his interview with investigators, Bryant confessed he struck his stepmother in the head with a baseball bat and knocked her unconscious. He then dragged her body to the garage, retrieved a rifle from the hall closet, and shot her in the back of the head.

Shortly after Bryant's father returned home, Joshua got in the family car and left-before his father even knew what had happened inside.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office told News 9, Joshua Bryant is being held with the juvenile population at the jail, but is in a single cell.