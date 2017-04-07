Edmond Teen Accused Of Murdering Stepmother Appears In Court - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond Teen Accused Of Murdering Stepmother Appears In Court

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Bryant furrowed his brow as the judge read the first-degree murder complaint, and told him his bond was denied. Joshua Bryant furrowed his brow as the judge read the first-degree murder complaint, and told him his bond was denied.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Joshua Bryant furrowed his brow as the judge read the first-degree murder complaint, and told him his bond was denied.

The 17-year-old will be kept in the Oklahoma County Jail as his case makes its way through the legal system.

Bryant stands accused of killing his stepmother Katherine Bryant in their Edmond home on Tuesday afternoon. His father is the one who called 911 after finding her partially covered body in the garage.

A police officer arrested Joshua Bryant in Blackwell, Oklahoma after getting the APB about the murder, and to be on the lookout for Katherine Bryant's stolen car.

Bryant was found inside driving the car.

Court records filed Friday, state during his interview with investigators, Bryant confessed he struck his stepmother in the head with a baseball bat and knocked her unconscious. He then dragged her body to the garage, retrieved a rifle from the hall closet, and shot her in the back of the head.

Shortly after Bryant's father returned home, Joshua got in the family car and left-before his father even knew what had happened inside.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office told News 9, Joshua Bryant is being held with the juvenile population at the jail, but is in a single cell.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.