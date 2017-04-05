Edmond PD Seeks Motive After 17-Year-Old Kills Stepmother - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond PD Seeks Motive After 17-Year-Old Kills Stepmother

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Edmond Police say they are trying to figure why a 17-year-old would kill his own stepmother.

Investigators said Joshua Bryant hit Catherine Bryant in the head with a baseball bat Tuesday night inside their home near Rankin and Park Place.

Police said he then dragged the 54-year-old's unconscious body to the garage where he shot her in the head.

Blackwell Police picked up Bryant along I-35 around midnight.

Detectives said he has admitted to the crime.

"We can't find any motive. We can’t find any history of issues between the two," said Edmond P.D. Public Information Officer Jennifer Wagnon.

Bryant went to Santa Fe High School and played baseball. But as of August of 2016, he started attending school at Boulevard Academy- an alternative school focusing on credit recovery.

