Police ID Woman Mauled To Death By Two Dogs Thursday

Police have released the identity of the woman mauled to death by two dogs in Northwest Oklahoma City Thursday.

Cecille Short, 82, was walking her dog in her neighborhood near Northwest 122nd St. and Council Rd. Thursday afternoon when she was attacked by two dogs and killed.

First responders found the victim and her dog dead at the scene. Emergency crews say the attack was so gruesome that the victim was nearly decapitated.

One of the attacking dogs was shot and killed by police. The second attacking dog was run over by a police cruiser and taken by animal control in unknown condition. Police have confirmed that one of the attacking dogs was a pit bull and the other breed has not been confirmed.

The following is a statement from by Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher:

“I have communicated with City Manager, Jim Couch, and Police Chief, Bill Citty regarding yesterday’s dog attack. We are all very concerned by this tragic event and unnecessary loss of life. The police department is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the events leading to the attack. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.”

Investigators said they want to speak with anyone who witnessed the attack. Witnesses should call the homicide tip-line at (405) 297-1200.