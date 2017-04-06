Elderly Woman, Dog Killed By Dogs In NW OKC Neighborhood

An elderly woman and her dog were killed by a pit bull and another dog in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, police said Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene in the 8100 block of Willow Creek Rd., near the intersection of NW 122nd St. and N. Council Rd.

According to police, the woman was walking her dog around 2 p.m. when she was attacked by two large dogs. First responders found the victim and her dog dead at the scene. The woman has not yet been identified. Emergency crews say the attack was so gruesome that the victim was nearly decapitated.

One of the attacking dogs was shot and killed by police. The second attacking dog was run over by a police cruiser and taken by animal control in unknown condition. Police have confirmed that one of the attacking dogs was a pit bull and the other breed has not been confirmed.