Neighbors Shocked After Man Found Murdered Inside Metro Home

On Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma City Police identified the man found murdered inside his Northwest Oklahoma City home as Beaux McGlothlin, 79, of Oklahoma City.

Police told News 9, those who worked with the victim at McCalls Men’s clothing store in Edmond were very concerned when he failed to show up for work on Tuesday morning. That’s when they sent a friend to his home to check on him.

“It was very odd,” said Steve Gibson, who runs McCalls.

Gibson has worked with McGlothlin for the past 24 years. He said McGlothlin didn't have any enemies and had a multitude of friends that would visit at his home in The Greens

Even McGlothlin’s neighbors, who live along Cherry Hill Lane, said he was known to be the guy who would smile, wave, and lend a helping hand.

That is why it was such a shock when police officers found his body inside his home after a friend and a neighbor called them to check on his welfare.

“When you live alone and something happens to you and your home, who's going find you,” said Gibson.

McGlothlin was a widower and lived alone in the house which he had rented for years.

Both the neighbors and Gibson said the last time they saw him was Saturday.

Gibson said McGlothlin was known to hire people to help him with yard work and to fix things around the house.

He and others hope police find the person responsible for the murder soon.