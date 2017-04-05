Police ID Man Found Dead In Home Tuesday

Oklahoma City police have identified the man whose body was found, Tuesday, in a home on the northwest side of the metro.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Beaux McGlothlin.

Officers said they were checking on McGlothlin just after 3 p.m. at his home in the 4100 block of Cherry Hill Ln., near NW 122nd St. and Lake Hefner Parkway, after he did not show up for work. McGlothlin's body was located inside his home and he had injuries consistent with a homicide, detectives said.

There have been no arrests in the case, police said.

Anyone with any information about the crime should call the homicide tip-line at (405) 297-1200.

McGlothlin's death is the 18th homicide in Oklahoma City in 2017.