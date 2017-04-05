AAA Survey Shows Many Americans Can't Afford Car Repair Bills

AAA is warning drivers to watch their pockets after a new survey revealed 64 million Americans aren’t able to afford surprise car repair bills.

The average repair bill is between $500-$600, enough to put millions of drivers into debt. According to AAA, their staff responded to nearly 32 million stranded drivers, half the number of people surveyed who say that can’t afford repairs.

AAA recommends regular vehicle maintenance and setting aside as little as $50 a month in a car care fund. Also, find a trusted repair shop and don’t hesitate to get a quote and a second opinion.