Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ransom Plot

Arrest warrants filed Monday reveal new details in a foiled ransom plot in the metro.

Arrest warrants filed Monday reveal new details in a foiled ransom plot in the metro.

Oklahoma City police arrested Jose Hernandez, 31, Eddie Robertson, 18, Stanley Davis, 19, Saray Puga-Hernandez, 25, and Juan Saucedo, 22, on complaints of kidnapping for extortion .

Witnesses called 911 about 2:30 p.m. Friday to report a 30-year-old Hispanic woman had been pulled from her car near the intersection of SW 53 and May Avenue.

Police said witnesses also described the suspects as having zip ties and other devices to hold the woman against her will.

She was forced into another car and taken to a house about six minutes away.

According to arrest warrants, the suspects bound the victim's hands and duct taped her eyes.

Investigators said she was beaten with a gun and left inside a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Court records show the suspects made several calls to the victim's family demanding up to $50,000.

Investigators were able to trace the ransom calls to the home in the 5200 block of McKinley Avenue.

"We had an undercover officer watching the house and he saw two of the suspects get into a vehicle and leave the area. That's when one of our officers tried to pull them over but they did not stop," said Oklahoma City police Capt. Paco Balderrama.

Two of the suspects led police on a chase and eventually crashed Friday evening into a electrical pole near Western and Exchange Avenues.

Police said the suspect tried to run away but didn't get far.

The suspects were arrested and investigators say they recovered the phone used to make the ransom calls.

Officers arrested the other suspects at the home on McKinley Avenue. That's also where they located the victim, bound and gagged, in an SUV that was parked in the garage.

Police said this was not a random abduction.

"We have confirmed this is drug-related, " Balderrama explained. "We believe some of her family members may be connected to these drugs and that's why they went after her."