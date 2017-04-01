5 Arrested In Connection To Kidnapping In SW OKC

Five people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman Friday afternoon on the southwest side of the metro.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. near SW 54 Street and S May Avenue. Police told News 9 that witnesses saw the 30-year-old Hispanic woman being forced from her vehicle into another vehicle and driven away.

Investigators found evidence at the scene which quickly helped them identify the victim and led them to the suspects’ whereabouts. Police found her late Friday night, bound and beaten, but alive, at a home in the 5200 block of S McKinley Avenue. The house is six minutes from where the woman was abducted. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

That neighborhood is now on edge, however.

“That’s really scary,” said Nikki Sperbeck, whose parents live next to the home. “You could be sitting at a stop light and someone can come and kidnap you in broad daylight.”

Detectives think the kidnappers were trying to get a ransom for the woman, but have not released information about why this particular victim may have been targeted. Crime scene investigators spent their Saturday executing search warrants at the house.

Sperbeck said the home looked vacant until about a week ago.

“Cars just started showing up after months of no one being there,” she said. “The house was bought. It sat for months. Someone moved in and we didn’t see anyone for months again.”

Now, the kidnapping makes Sperbeck and other neighbors fearful for their own families, and for the children who attend Fillmore Elementary School across the street.

“What if they grabbed me and my daughter? My daughter is 2. Anyone can pick her up and take off with her. That’s just scary,” Sperbeck said.

Officers arrested Jose Hernandez, 31, Eddie Robertson, 18, Stanley Davis, 19, Saray Puga-Hernandez, 25, and Juan Saucedo, 22, on complaints of kidnapping for extortion.

Hernandez, Robertson and Davis also face charges for assault with a dangerous weapon. Additionally, Hernandez is facing a felony eluding charge and a charge for possession of methamphetamines.

Police have not said if the victim knew her captors, but they believe these five suspects wanted to hold her hostage until her family members paid a ransom. Investigators are also keeping quiet about the relationship between the suspects themselves.

Detectives said evidence found at the abduction scene helped them identify the victim and quickly develop suspects. If you have any more information about this case, call police.