Westbrook's Triple-Double Not Enough As Thunder Squander 21-Point Lead In Loss To Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs overcame a 21-point second half deficit to beat the Thunder, 100-95 on Friday night inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Russell Westbrook tallied his 39th triple-double of the season in the loss with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

One game after their biggest comeback since moving to OKC, the Thunder squandered a 21-pt lead, their 2nd-largest blown lead since the move. pic.twitter.com/a5BAauNBtQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 1, 2017

With Westbrook leading the way, the Thunder opened the game on a 14-3 run to take control, but OKC’s success continued whenever their captain was on the bench. Sparked by Victor Oladipo and Enes Kanter, the Thunder ripped off a 9-0 run to go up 14 points while Westbrook caught his breath.

The Thunder took a 13-point lead into halftime, and opened the third on a 15-7 run to lead 69-48 with 5:56 left in the frame. Most of OKC’s success centered around feisty team-defense and crashing the glass, but things got sticky after Andre Roberson and Steven Adams got in foul trouble.

With OKC’s top two defenders unable to stay on the court, the Spurs went on a 17-1 run to cut their deficit to three points and stayed within one or two possessions for most of the fourth quarter.

It looked like OKC was on track to close the game on top after a Westbrook jumper put the Thunder up 91-87, but Pau Gasol quickly responded with a corner 3-pointer as San Antonio went on to close the game on a 13-4 run to pick up the road win.

The Spurs outscored the Thunder 59-41 in the 2nd half. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 1, 2017

Westbrook had an opportunity to give the Thunder the lead with 10 seconds left but his layup attempt was blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge at the rim.

Kawhi Leonard finished with a team-high 28 points and eight rebounds while playing tremendous defense on Westbrook in the second half. Gasol added 17 points off the bench.

Oladipo scored 16 points for the Thunder while Adams played well with 13 points and seven boards.

The Thunder will be back in action on Sunday when it hosts the Hornets.