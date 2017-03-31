Thunder Looks To Stay Hot Against San Antonio

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will attempt to extend its winning streak on Friday night when it hosts the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m.

Related: Thunder Assistant Anthony Grant Takes Dayton Job

Here are a few things to know about the matchup:

Comeback Kings

The Thunder enters Friday’s matchup with the Spurs riding back-to-back comeback wins over the Mavericks and Magic this past week.

OKC overcame a 14-point deficit in the final five minutes as Westbrook’s game-winner beat Dallas on Monday, while his 56-point triple-double lifted the Thunder to a 21-point comeback in an overtime win over the Magic on Wednesday.

With playoff seeding and the MVP crown on the line down the final stretch of the season, Westbrook is putting together some ridiculous performance that should not go unnoticed.

Chasing History

While Westbrook has been showing up big in crunch time for the Thunder, he’s racking up triple-doubles at a historic pace along the way.

Westbrook currently has 38 triple-doubles on the season, which puts him three away from tying Oscar Robertson’s single season record of 41.

Ironically, Westbrook only has one career triple-double against the Spurs and has never tallied one against the Hornets, which happens to be OKC’s next opponent on Sunday. It’ll be interesting to see if Westbrook is able to reach the historic mark with eight games left in the regular season.

Spurs Coming Off Loss

Following five straight wins, the Spurs fell to the Warriors, 110-98 on Wednesday night and squandered a 22-point lead.

It’s not shocking for any team to lose to the Warriors, but it takes a lot of energy to compete with a team of that caliber for 48 minutes. Many teams, including the Thunder, have suffered from the “Warriors Hangover,” so it’ll be interesting to see what kind of energy the Spurs will play with inside Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday night.