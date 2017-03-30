Thunder Assistant Anthony Grant Takes Dayton Job

Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Anthony Grant has taken the head coaching position at Dayton, the Flyers announced on Thursday.

Grant was in his second year as a Thunder assistant after joining the team with Billy Donovan. He previously spent six years as the head coach at Alabama, where he went 117-85 and led the Tide to three-straight 20-win seasons and an NCAA Tournament berth in 2012.

Before that, Grant had a stellar three years at VCU and was an assistant for Donovan at Florida from 1996-2006. Grant is a Dayton alum and takes over a program that has made four-consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

"I am honored and humbled to be the head coach at the University of Dayton," Grant said. "It's a great responsibility to take over at an institution that is so well-respected. Anyone you talk to in college basketball would say our program is a successful one, but the potential is here for so much more."