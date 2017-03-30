Thunder Assistant Anthony Grant Takes Dayton Job - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Assistant Anthony Grant Takes Dayton Job

DAYTON, Ohio -

Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Anthony Grant has taken the head coaching position at Dayton, the Flyers announced on Thursday.

Grant was in his second year as a Thunder assistant after joining the team with Billy Donovan. He previously spent six years as the head coach at Alabama, where he went 117-85 and led the Tide to three-straight 20-win seasons and an NCAA Tournament berth in 2012.

Before that, Grant had a stellar three years at VCU and was an assistant for Donovan at Florida from 1996-2006. Grant is a Dayton alum and takes over a program that has made four-consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

"I am honored and humbled to be the head coach at the University of Dayton," Grant said.  "It's a great responsibility to take over at an institution that is so well-respected.  Anyone you talk to in college basketball would say our program is a successful one, but the potential is here for so much more."

