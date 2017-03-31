OKCPS Offers Plan B To Closing Schools As Neighborhood Rallies

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora offered alternative to closing five elementary schools.

Lora's new plan says schools could be spared by reducing the number of elementary school teachers and increasing class size. The plan calls for 41 of the 54 elementary schools in the district to lose at least one teacher.

The proposed loss of Edgemere and Gatewood Elementary schools concerns members of the Uptown 23rd community, saying they fear a reversal of the progress that's been made. They believe the schools have helped attract families to central Oklahoma City, in turn helping to attract unique businesses, an upkeep in maintenance, and a sense of pride. The community also argues the investments to the area made by the city would be wasted.

The School Board will vote on the new proposal April 6th.