Final Lincoln County Escapee Caught In Shawnee

The third and final suspect wanted after escaping from the Lincoln County Jail has been caught.

According to the Lincoln County sheriff, 41-year-old Sonny Baker was arrested Wednesday, March 29 in Shawnee by the U.S. Marshals.

Baker was the last of three suspect wanted after escaping through the ventilation system at the Lincoln County Jail back on March 16.

The other two suspects, Brian Allen Moody and Mark Dwayne Robbing, both 23, were arrested on March 22.

The sheriff says Baker is now en route back to the Lincoln County Jail.