3 Fugitives Sought After Escape From Lincoln County Jail

A nationwide manhunt is underway for three men who escaped the Lincoln County Jail Thursday night.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said 23-year-old Brian Allen Moody, 41-year-old Sonny Baker and 23-year-old Mark Dwayne Robbins escaped the jail through the ventilation system. All three of the men had been arrested for separate property crimes.

State troopers are looking for two gray Dodge pick-up trucks the sheriff believes the men stole after their escape. Deputies are visiting known associates and family members, but Dougherty said this is not the first time these three men have been on the run.

Moody, Baker and Robbins are all career thieves. They have each been arrested multiple times, giving them opportunities to plot a way out of the Lincoln County Jail. Thursday night they were in a 16-person pod with 21 other inmates, with one deputy assigned to watch the 32 surveillance cameras there.

The sheriff said the inmates climbed the walls of their pod to reach the air ducts around 11:30 p.m. They then started crawling through the building, and eventually found their way to a utility room with an outside door, where they were able to escape.

Dougherty said, “Looking at it, obviously, they didn’t know where they were going to be going because they left evidence behind where they had been a place that just turned into being a dead end.”

The sheriff believes the trio then found two trucks to steal. Both gray Dodge pick-up trucks were reported stolen within a mile of each other in Chandler Friday morning, and a credit card from one of them was used at a Midwest City 7-Eleven four hours after the escape.

Detectives are now looking for clues in the surveillance footage from 7/11.

“It’s going to tell if all three guys are still together, or maybe it’s two guys, or maybe we don’t even see the pick-up in there,” said Dougherty.

The sheriff believes Moody was the one who tried to use the stolen card. He says Moody and Baker have been arrested together before, and both are from southwest Lincoln County. Robbins, who was just arrested last week, is a Shawnee native who does not have a known connection to his partners in crime.

Moody is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 102 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Baker is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Robbins is white, 5 feet 8 inches, 156 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The two stolen trucks are similar in description. One is a 2004 gray Dodge with Oklahoma plate 185FGR. The other is a 2008 gray Dodge quad-cab with matching wheels with Oklahoma plate AFK030.

The sheriff believes the inmates may be wearing white t-shirts and sweatpants they bought in the jail. They may also be armed with a gun that was in one of the trucks, although they are not known to be violent.

If you see any of these three men or either of the two trucks, call Lincoln County dispatch at 405-258-9933.