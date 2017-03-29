Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Orlando

The Thunder will continue its road trip in Orlando on Wednesday night when it takes on the Magic. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) made the trip as usual and will be tweeting live updates during the game. Check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Related: Thunder Back In Action Against Magic On Wednesday Night

OKC's biggest second half rally, they trailed by 21 #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/6pv5J7YQiP — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Game Over! OKC 114 Orlando 106 OT #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/q0cA0yrY8f — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Was told Russ is the first to have a 55 plus points and a triple-double in the NBA #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Russell Westbrook getting LOUD MVP chants in Orlando — News 9 (@NEWS9) March 30, 2017

Russell Westbrook forces overtime in Orlando with a DEEP 3-pointer with 7 seconds left #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) March 30, 2017

So Russ is going to get that triple-double after all, going to OT again in Orlando tied at 102. RW needs 1 assist and 1 reb #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Didn't we just have this in Dallas? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Russ layup, no foul called, Magic ball up 101-99 16.9 secs left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

OKC down 101-97 :20 secs left, Thunder ball #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Huge crowd reaction after that Russ 3, OKC down one with 1:17 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Here we go again, Thunder ball down 98-92 with 2:03 left in game, Russ-42 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Russ scores quick 5 points after timeout, OKC trails 93-84 5:26 left in game #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Orlando 82 Oklahoma City 72 after three, Russ needs 4 Rebounds and 2 Assists for triple-double No. 38 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Pretty sure Billy just asked Russ if he's ok to finish the quarter. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Payton drive and score, I've noticed that a few times tonight in the second half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Triple-double watch, Russ 26 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Russ with 26 points, the rest of the team has 25. Orlando leads 65-51 with 7:36 left in 3rd #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Magic 49 Thunder 44 Half Russ-21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 30, 2017

Thunder 20 Magic 18, a lackluster finish in the first. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 29, 2017

Orlando just ran a tribute video for Oladipo #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 29, 2017

Russ 4 turnovers w bad passes w 6:20 left in 1st. Yuk. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 29, 2017

Two great defensive plays from Andre, Russ dunk puts OKC up 10-2 early #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 29, 2017

Great early sign, @okcthunder start out playing well defensively. 8-2 @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 29, 2017

Billy D told Matt Pinto in pregame interview #Thunder played w great intensity in Dallas full 48 mins. Really? Like Billy, but c'mon @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 29, 2017

A big game for Serge led to the Orlando upset in OKC. Oladipo can play pay-back in his first return to the Big O. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 29, 2017

The 2-point loss to Orlando by Serge & Company should've gotten @okcthunder's attention. We'll see w their D intensity early 1st. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 29, 2017

#Thunder playoff implications in 10 mins in Orlando: Tied in the lost column w the Clippers... & can clinch playoff spot w win. @NEWS9 ... — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 29, 2017

Doesn't feel like it's 20 mins from a #Thunder tipoff. OKC needs to play really well on road to have chance to move up in standings. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 29, 2017

Russ brought him out, David Lattimore has never been to an NBA game, but wanted to see RW in person. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/qZVFRtEuy9 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 29, 2017

Old teammates meet up in Orlando, Nick Collison and Jeff Green. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/eXQdPUowNi — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 29, 2017

He draws a crowd, Vic's first game back in Orlando against his former team. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/xaraH8nTKV — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 29, 2017