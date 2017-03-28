Thunder Back In Action Against Magic On Wednesday Night

Following one of the biggest comebacks of the NBA season, the Thunder returns to action on Wednesday night in Orlando.

Here are a few things to know about the matchup:

Magic Are Lottery Bound

After a few suspect moves over the last year, the Magic are in rebuilding mode and currently sit with the third worst record in the league at 27-47.

Led by a defensive-minded coach in Frank Vogel, Orlando ranks 28th in the NBA in scoring with 100.5 points per game but allow opponents to score an average of 106.6.

Evan Fournier leads Orlando in scoring at 16.9 points per game while Nikola Vucevic continues to showcase his talent as a solid offensive big man with 14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds. With the Magic destined for the lottery, look for young players such as Aaron Gordon and Elfrid Payton to take on bigger roles during this final stretch.

Homecoming For Victor

Wednesday will be the first time Victor Oladipo returns to Orlando to square off with his former team since the Magic traded him to the Thunder back in June.

Orlando drafted Oladipo second overall back in 2013 and he appeared to be apart of the Magic’s long-term future, but GM Rob Hennigan opted to ship him off in a deal for Serge Ibaka, who now plays for the Toronto Raptors.

Oladipo was a big part of the community in Orlando and was clearly one of the fan favorites, so it’ll be interesting to see what kind of greeting he gets inside the Amway Center.

Thunder Coming Off Emotional Win

OKC appeared to be on its way to back-to-back losses on Monday night as it trailed the Mavericks by 14 points with five minutes left in the game, but Russell Westbrook made sure that wasn’t going to happen.

The Thunder closed the game on a 14-0 run, with Westbrook scoring 12 of those points and capping it off with a game-winning jumper to lift the Thunder to an unlikely win over Dallas. Thunder players were clearly excited after the game, and many took to social media to express their happiness with the outcome.

Look for the Thunder to build off the comeback and take care of business in Orlando.