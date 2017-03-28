Thunder Back In Action Against Magic On Wednesday Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder has exercised its team option for forward Jerami Grant, according to The Vertical.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder has exercised its team option for forward Jerami Grant, according to The Vertical.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Luke Weaver dealt six scoreless innings and the Memphis Redbirds hit three home runs, sending the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-2 defeat Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.More >>
Luke Weaver dealt six scoreless innings and the Memphis Redbirds hit three home runs, sending the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-2 defeat Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.More >>
Suspended University of Oklahoma football player Will Sunderland turned himself in yesterday to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and posted bond on a felony burglary charge he was wanted for.More >>
Suspended University of Oklahoma football player Will Sunderland turned himself in yesterday to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and posted bond on a felony burglary charge he was wanted for.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder has exercised its team option for forward Jerami Grant, according to The Vertical.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder has exercised its team option for forward Jerami Grant, according to The Vertical.More >>