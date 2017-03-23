Two LGBTQ Bills Stopped In State Senate - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two LGBTQ Bills Stopped In State Senate

Posted: Updated:
Two LGBTQ Bills died in the state Senate Thursday. Gay rights advocates say it’s a sign the tide is shifting in the legislature. Two LGBTQ Bills died in the state Senate Thursday. Gay rights advocates say it’s a sign the tide is shifting in the legislature.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two LGBTQ Bills died in the state Senate Thursday. Gay rights advocates say it’s a sign the tide is shifting in the legislature. 

The first bill would have stripped Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Norman’s ability to protect against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation in housing and employment. It also would have prevented other municipalities from passing similar ordinances. 

“This bill is a bad bill for this body, it’s a bad bill for this state, and it’s a bad bill for our future,” Senator Lonnie Paxton (R) District 23.

Opponents sparred with supporters over whether Senate Bill 694 was right for Oklahoma.

“For the last summer and fall, I spent that time knocking doors on thousands of Oklahoma citizens. I never had one person open doors and say pass a bill like this. They said fix our economy. Fix our schools. Fix our state,” said Senator Paxton.

Senator David Holt (R) District 30 added, “I ask you to reject this bill as another power grab to seize power from local governments, give it to this building where it doesn’t belong.” 

Senator Nathan Dahm (R) Majority Whip responded, “It should be about local input. I’m fine with local input but we should not relegate our authority or delegate or give up our authority for the sake of quote unquote local control.”

Bill author Senator Josh Brecheen (R) District 6 argued it protects those who have religious or moral objections to working with or living with those in the LGBTQ community.

“Many of the things that some of us have campaigned not just once but multiple times and have taken on these very tough subject matters, this is a test,” said Senator Brecheen.

After the bill was defeated, Senator Joseph Silk pulled his bill that would have allowed business owners to refuse to do business with anyone based on marriage, lifestyle or behavior. LGBTQ advocates are hailing it as a victory.

“It was a huge victory,” said Troy Stevenson with Freedom Oklahoma. “It sent a strong message. I believe that 25 senators finally, for the first time, took a stand on the floor, they debated and strongly said that they rejected discrimination in Oklahoma.”

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.