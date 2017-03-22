Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Dies In Cell

Jared Jones was convicted and sentenced to death in Oklahoma County on three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill after a shooting rampage in 2003 left three dead and injured two others.

A death row inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary died in his cell, Wednesday.

According to a press release sent out by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC), 37-year-old Jared Jones was found unresponsive during a unit check Wednesday morning.

The medical staffs’ attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and Jones was declared dead just after 10 a.m. An official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

