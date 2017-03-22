Edmond Parents, Neighbors On Alert After Report Of Attempted Abduction

Edmond parents are on alert after an 8-year-old girl says a man in a dark colored SUV tried to abduct her.

That girl said she was walking home from a friend's house in The Trail’s neighborhood near 178th and Western when a man in a black SUV drove by, did a U-turn then pulled up alongside her and told her to “get in”. She immediately started yelling “help” and ran straight to her nearby home.

There have also been reports on social media of other similar attempts.

“There has certainly been at least two where they describe it as a black SUV white male, mid 20’s maybe 40,” said Fran Kleese, a grandmother who lives nearby and has seen the posts.

In nearby Copper Creek, a 9-year-old girl said a man in a dark SUV exposed himself to her on March 1. But police say although the vehicle is similar, the suspect description is much different and investigators believe there is "absolutely no indication either case is related."

There are also reports on social media of a case near Waterloo and Bryant, but neither the Logan County Sheriff or Edmond PD has any record of a recent attempted abduction.

In the most recent incident in The Trails, investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

“We do not know what that person’s intentions are, it’s very important to say that,” said MSgt. Gary Knight. “This person never got out of the car and tried to force the girl in or tried to force anybody into their vehicle.”

The girl's father told News 9 the SUV had a loud exhaust. The girl said the man was a white male, possibly in his 30's, with short brown hair and fuzz on his face and freckles.

Neighbors in the area also told News 9 they're going to be watching closing for him.

“We all just need to step up, be observant, take care of business, take care of our kids, take care of each other,” said Joe Hischer, who lives on the same street.

Police advise parents to tell their kids in a case like this to: Run, Yell, and Tell: Run, make as much noise as you can, and tell an adult.