Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect in an attempted child abduction Monday.

An 8-year-girl told officers that she was walking to her home near Northwest 178th St. and North Western Ave. on a residential street when a large black newer model SUV pulled up next to her. According to the police report, the driver of the SUV, a white man, possibly in his 30’s with short brown hair, freckles, an unshaved face, and wearing a black shirt, told the girl to “get in.”

The girl, however, ran home screaming help and dialed 911, authorities said.