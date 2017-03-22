OKC Lawyer Announces Candidacy For Shortey's Not-Yet-Vacant Seat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Lawyer Announces Candidacy For Shortey's Not-Yet-Vacant Seat

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Before Sen. Ralph Shortey's resignation is even official, Oklahoma City immigration attorney Michael Brooks-Jimenez announced his intentions yesterday.

Brooks-Jimenez has never held a public office but he's no stranger to the District 44 ticket. Back in 2014, Brooks-Jimenez was the Democratic challenger to the then-Republican incumbent Shortey. Shortey won re-election that year by ten percentage points.

The 2010 census shows District 44 in southwest Oklahoma City is nearly 48 percent Hispanic. Brooks-Jimenez has lived in the district his whole life and was shocked when he heard of Shortey's charges.

Shortey is expected to resign from his position today.

