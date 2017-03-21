Former Shortey Opponent Announces Candidacy For His Not Yet Vacant Seat

A coalition of community activists and politicians want to impose a quarter-of-a-percent income tax on Oklahoma City residents to pay for raises for teachers and school support staff.More >>
A coalition of community activists and politicians want to impose a quarter-of-a-percent income tax on Oklahoma City residents to pay for raises for teachers and school support staff.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.