Former Shortey Opponent Announces Candidacy For His Not Yet Vacant Seat

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Michael Brooks-Jimenez (file photo) Michael Brooks-Jimenez (file photo)
Michael Brooks-Jimenez announced his candidacy for the Senate seat currently held by Ralph Shortey.

At the time of the announcement, Shortey is still a sitting Senator for District 44 but is expected to resign his seat amid his arrest on child prostitution charges.

Brooks-Jimenez was Shortey's 2014 Democratic challenger. Shortey beat him by 10 points.

