Parents Concerned About OKCPS Consolidation Plans

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City parents and teachers are sounding off about administration plans to close five elementary schools after this school year.  

The district said the drastic cuts will save $1.2 million.  

The district cut $30 million from the budget for this school year due to last year's state budget crisis.  

Superintendent Aurora Lora said they may need to cut as much as $10 million in the next school year.  

Nichell Garcia has two children who attend Martin Luther King Elementary. She said there has to be a better way.

“We make up less than 1 percent of the state’s total problem, so are they going to get $10 million out of closing five schools in predominately black areas?” she said.  

The plan also calls for converting Northeast Academy into a middle school.

The district has scheduled six public input meetings to discuss the plans to consolidate. 

Click here to view the the times, dates and places for the six informational meetings.

