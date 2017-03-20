OKCPS Releases School Consolidation Plan - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPS Releases School Consolidation Plan

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City's School Board announced Monday night they are considering closing five elementary schools after this school year.  

They said it will save $1.2 million. Superintendent Aurora Lora said they already cut $30 million from this year's budget by laying off 208 teachers and staff.  

She said closing schools is a last resort. The schools are Gatewood, Edgemere, FD Moon, Johnson, and Green Pastures elementaries.

"All the low hanging fruit got cut in the first $30 million. So right now, we have to deeper," Lora said.

The plan also would convert Northeast Academy into a middle school.  

Lora said the school board plans to call a special meeting to vote on the school closings on April 6.  

There will be six public input meetings over the next nine days to discuss those closings.

Click here to view the the times, dates and places for the six informational meetings.

