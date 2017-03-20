OKCPS Releases School Consolidation Plan

Oklahoma City's School Board announced Monday night they are considering closing five elementary schools after this school year .

They said it will save $1.2 million . Superintendent Aurora Lora said they already cut $30 million from this year's budget by laying off 208 teachers and staff.

She said closing schools is a last resort. The schools are Gatewood, Edgemere, FD Moon, Johnson, and Green Pastures elementaries.

"All the low hanging fruit got cut in the first $30 million. So right now, we have to deeper," Lora said.

The plan also would convert Northeast Academy into a middle school.

Lora said the school board plans to call a special meeting to vote on the school closings on April 6.

There will be six public input meetings over the next nine days to discuss those closings.