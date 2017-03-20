Thunder Social Scene: Warriors In OKC

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Thunder will be back in action on Monday night when it hosts the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee and Sports Director Dean Blevins will be inside The Peake tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Not going to beat GSW when Semaj Christon is your player of the game. Thankfully, it's just 1 loss. Huge Sunday for Russ @ Beard. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 21, 2017

Rare to see fans stream out of Peake after 3 qtrs. I'd join them, but @SteveMcGehee & I doing @news9 sports at 10:20. pic.twitter.com/nvPMDz6LXG — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 21, 2017

Curry hits another 3 before the buzzer, Warriors up 92-66, after 3. The Warriors are 12 min. away from 7 straight wins vs. OKC #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

Matt Barnes sends a strong message to the Thunder with a hard foul on... Alex Abrines? — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 21, 2017

It's bad when OKC leaves McCaw & Barnes open for 3. It's unfathomable when Steph & Klay get open looks. They've had 15 WDE OPEN. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 21, 2017

Thunder hard to figure out. Bad stretch. Then 5 straight Ws. Then in big game, just stand & watch rebounds go to GSW. Repeatedly. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 21, 2017

Out Hustled by the Warriors for rebounds, you name it, Warriors up 23 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

Pachulia with four fouls, time for some bench. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

OKC with a much better start in the 3rd, with 13 points in the first 3 minutes, OKC down 12 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

Percentages chances we have zero T's in the second half? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

No replays from our vantage point. Sure hope Zero wasn't responsible for Steph wide open 3. Whoever it was, blew it. 30 can shoot. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 21, 2017

A Curry crusher hits a 3 at buzzer and runs off the floor, Warriors lead 59-39 at half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

4 T's on that mess #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

By far best action of the night. Wake up call? Added energy would help. But bad execution a bigger problem. And dreadful offense. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 21, 2017

Semaje and Curry, they were on the bottom my list for getting into trouble in this game. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

Semaje and Curry mix it up #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

This isn't the resume' tape Russ wants to use in his case for MVP. 2-for-11 FG. His defense worse than that. Time to flip switch. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 21, 2017

You can't stop scoring against this team, turning ugly, Warriors up 52-33, 1/9 behind arc #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

Thunder press too much against GSW? Seems a lot of prolonged shooting slumps. Now, 33% FG 1-8 from 3. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 21, 2017

Steven Adams catching the ball with 1 hand surrounded by 3 defenders in the paint and then 2-hand dunking is a normal NBA thing right? — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 21, 2017

7 points in six minutes for OKC in 2nd, Thunder down 11 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

Anyone have more air-balled FTs than Roberson? Add in his all-air 3s & my money is w Dre for all-around shooting ineptness. @NEWS9 #Thunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 21, 2017

If I knew what an NBA playoff game atmosphere felt like, I'd probably say that this game feels like an NBA playoff game. And it feels good. pic.twitter.com/SOVpHJHfMX — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) March 21, 2017

Semaje playing well, five points while Russ sits. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

Outplayed 'em. But trailing. It's unhealthy to waste opportunities against these guys. 22-25 end 1. @OKCThunder @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 21, 2017

Warriors 25 Thunder 22 after one, Russ-5 rebounds 4 assists, 2 points. OKC 0/5 behind arc #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

An ace GSW reporter told me pregame KD wouldnt sit on bench b/c he's been staying in back during games. Wrong. Must want attention ?? @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 21, 2017

The Warriors have already jacked up 8 three's, to no ones surprise, Golden State leads 19-16 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

Electric atmosphere, crowd responding to every shot, 8 all less than 4 minutes into game. Russ already has 4 Rebs.#News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

So KD will watch from bench??#News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 21, 2017

A major Warrior presence at Peake. @SteveMcGehee & I report on @NEWS9 at 6:20. Also Underwood, Stoops & OK Golf HOF pic.twitter.com/AgUY7iaHSO — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 20, 2017

Kerr: Still hasn't asked KD yet if he's sitting on the bench tonight. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/ZOZUfuevZq — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 20, 2017

#Thunder 9th in Power Index. Not too shabby considering .... the behemoth impact left by the desertion -- I mean 'departure' of KD. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 20, 2017

Kerr says everyone plays tonight, except KD of course. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 20, 2017