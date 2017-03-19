Thunder Hosts A Durant-Less Warriors On Monday Night

Two days after tweeting that the reason he left OKC was because he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan, Kevin Durant admitted the tweets were his own.More >>
Kevin Durant started a fire on Twitter with a pair of tweets blasting Billy Donovan and his former Thunder teammates, or did he?More >>
Find out what Mike Gundy and his players are saying in advance of Saturday's matchup with No. 16 TCU.More >>
Parnell Motley has brought big play ability and trash-talking bravado to the OU defense.More >>
No. 6 Oklahoma State opens Big 12 play at home against No. 16 TCU on Saturday, a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.More >>
