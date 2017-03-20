WATCH: Doug Gottlieb On The OK Ford Sports Blitz - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WATCH: Doug Gottlieb On The OK Ford Sports Blitz

With Brad Underwood's sudden departure as Oklahoma State's head basketball coach on Saturday, former OSU point guard Doug Gottlieb joined our John Holcomb and Steve McGehee on Sunday night's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz. 

Related: Illinois Hires Oklahoma State's Brad Underwood

Gottlieb opened up about his desire to coach at Oklahoma State and laid out why he thought he's the man for the job. You can watch the video above, and be sure to stay with News 9 for year-long OSU basketball coverage. 

