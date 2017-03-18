Illinois Hires Oklahoma State's Brad Underwood

No. 6 Oklahoma State opens Big 12 play at home against No. 16 TCU on Saturday, a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.More >>
Mason Rudolph threw for five touchdowns, all in the first half, and No. 9 Oklahoma State drilled Pittsburgh 59-21 on Saturday.More >>
Parnell Motley has brought big play ability and trash-talking bravado to the OU defense.More >>
Two days after tweeting that the reason he left OKC was because he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan, Kevin Durant admitted the tweets were his own.More >>
Three Union Silver coaches have been suspended a source informed us, and one may be out for good after a fight that happened Saturday.More >>
