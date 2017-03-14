Shawnee Police Release Surveillance Video Of Would-Be Thieves

Surveillance cameras captured suspects in an attempted burglary of an ATM.

The video was released Tuesday by the Shawnee Police Department.

Police said the two suspects were in a stolen car about 5:30 a.m. Monday when it pulled into the parking lot of Bison Federal Credit Union, near MacArthur and Broadway.

In the video, one of the suspects, wearing a bandanna to shield their face, can be seen getting out of the car and walking toward the ATM.

The other suspect backed the car into a bank teller stall and then sped toward the ATM.

The video showed the air bag deploy.

"I don't know how you could actually look at that and think this is a good idea," said detective Jason Crouch.

The suspects then rammed the ATM a second time.

Both attempts were unsuccessful, and the suspects walked away from the scene.

Police said the incident was reported 40 minutes after the fact.

Crouch said no witnesses have come forward but he was able to trace the stolen car back to a neighborhood near E. 45th and Harrison St.

Police located the owner of the car and surveillance video from a neighbor.

Crouch said the video shows the suspects check car doors approximately four hours before the attempted burglary.

He is hopeful someone will recognize the suspects from one of the videos.

"Or maybe someone will recognize their movements or someone has heard them talking about what they did, and it would be nice to find the person that did this so we can hold them responsible," Crouch said.

If you have any information, call Shawnee police at (405) 273-2121.