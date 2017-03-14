Cutting State Parks An Idea Officials Want To Avoid

The possibility of at least 16 state parks closing is now causing real concern in the state's tourism department.

News 9 obtained an email sent to staff Friday that lays out what's being called a "hypothetical exercise." It's a worst case scenario for the state Tourism and Recreation Department.

In the email from the director, the department was asked by lawmakers what would a 14.5 percent budget cut mean for the department? Well, that would mean at least 16 state parks will be forced to close.

- Alabaster Caverns State Park

- Boiling Springs State Park

- Cherokee Landing State Park

- Foss Lake State Park

- Grand Cherokee Golf Course

- Grand Lake State Park

- Great Plains State Park

- Great Salt Plains State Park

- Greenleaf State Park

- Lake Eufaula State Park

- Lake Texoma State Park

- Lake Wister State Park

- McGee Creek State Park

- Natural Falls State Park

- Osage Hills State Park

- Red Rock Canyon State Park

- Talimena State Park

Parks aren't the only items on the chopping block. One golf course would be removed from the park system. Also, the department would have to discontinue Oklahoma Today Magazine, which has been around for 60 years.

The Parks Department released a statement on their Facebook page Tuesday evening.