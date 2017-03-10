Suspect Crashes After Chase With Police In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect Crashes After Chase With Police In SW OKC

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Photo courtesy News 9's Robin Marsh. Photo courtesy News 9's Robin Marsh.

A brief police chase in southwest Oklahoma City ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing out near S. May Ave. and Interstate 40.

According to OKC police, an officer attempted to stop the suspect near SW 44th St. and S. Agnew Ave., but the suspect refused to pull over. A chase ensued until police say the suspect crashed on S. May Ave., just before the I-40 bridge.

It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved. EMSA has been requested at the scene, but the total number of injuries and their severity is not known at this time.

It is unclear what prompted the chase.  

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
