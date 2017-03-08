Blanchard Man Found Guilty In 2014 Murder Of His Wife

A Blanchard man has been found guilty in the first-degree murder of his wife and her dog in 2014.

Larry Keeler shot and killed his wife, Gaye Keeler, and her dog in their business, Gator’s Deli, in Blanchard on Aug. 6, 2014, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The Blanchard Police Department requested OSBI assist with the homicide case. Agents arrested Keeler, 68, after an interview at the police department later that day.

The trial began Feb. 28 and ended Tuesday. The jury took 90 minutes to find Keeler guilty and sentenced him to life without parole for murdering his wife and fined him $5,000 for animal cruelty in the shooting of her dog.