Second Suspect In Stillwater Triple Shooting Arrested In NM

By Cole Poland, News9.com
RATON, N.M. -

Rodriquez Johnson, the second suspect sought by police for the murder of Chris peck and the shootings of Kaylee Mullins and Leeann Dotter, was arrested in New Mexico late Tuesday.

Shakeem Carter, the man police say worked with Johnson in the shootings, was arrested yesterday just south of Stillwater.

Stillwater Police sent out information to regional authorities after they learned Johnson might have fled the state for New Mexico with his girlfriend, Shantelle Waller. New Mexico State Police located Waller's car at a home in Raton, the last town on I-25 before Colorado.

Police then went to the home and were able to arrest Johnson after little negotiation.

Johnson will be extradited back to Payne County to face charges of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Waller's involvement is still being investigated.

