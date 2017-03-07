Suspect In Stillwater Deadly Shooting Arrested Tuesday; Second Suspect Sought

Stillwater police say they have arrested one of the two suspects sought in the weekend shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Shakeem Carter, 23, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the shooting that killed Chris Peck, 21. Police are still looking for Rodriguez Johnson, 20.

Officers said they received a 911 call and located three shooting victims: Peck, Kaylee Mullins 20, and Leeann Dotter 20. Peck was flown to a Tulsa Trauma Center where he later died as a result of his injuries. The other two victims were treated and released from a local hospital.

Stillwater Police investigators and deputies with the Payne County Sheriff’s Department said they located and arrested Carter at a mobile home, south of Stillwater, in rural Payne County. The arrest was made Tuesday at 12:17 p.m. based on an outstanding arrest warrant for on a charge of first-degree murder.

Prior to the arrest, police said they received information from a source who wished to remain anonymous about Carter’s location. Carter was taken into custody, without incident, and transported to the Stillwater Police Department, authorities said.

Investigators said they have interviewed Carter and, as a result of that interview, anticipate the second suspect, Rodriguez Johnson, will be in custody soon.

The Stillwater Police Department said they would like to thank those who came forward with information and ask the public to remain vigilant in locating Rodriguez Cortez Johnson Jr. who has outstanding warrants on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171.