Police have identified the two men shot last Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City.

Victor Vasquez, 45, of Oklahoma City, was shot and killed at a home near SW 25th and Penn. Marcos Avalos, 36, of OKC, was shot and treated at the hospital and has since been released.

The report states there was an altercation of some sort inside the house with at least one other person involved just prior to the shootings.

No arrests have been made yet. Police ask you contact the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200if you have any information about this crime.